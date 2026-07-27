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OfficeIrelandUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestment

Ronan Group submits revised plans for Dublin office and hotel scheme

27 Jul 2026 | 14:02 | London | by May Agaran

New proposals for Citigroup Building revamp will reduce office space by 40%

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