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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItaly

RoundShield acquires Lake Como plot for luxury resort

26 Jan 2026 | 14:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property will be managed by Corinthia Hotels

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