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Hotels & LeisureRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Royal Armouries revamp to deliver £100m+ cultural and leisure hub

21 Sep 2026 | 15:37 | London | by May Agaran

Project to double existing facilities to over 86,000 sq ft

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