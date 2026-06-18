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Royal Female School of Art puts Bloomsbury gem up for sale

18 Jun 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Alexander Peace, Janaire Einstein Francisco

Allsop running sale of 42–43 Queen Square freehold

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