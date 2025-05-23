Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Royal London secures consent for £100m London logistics scheme

23 May 2025 | 07:31 | London | by May Agaran

Colindale redevelopment to host 235,000 sq ft of industrial space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

RLAM swoops for £300m Leicester logistics site

28 Apr 2025
Read

Royal London submits plans for 645,000 sq ft Coventry scheme

14 Feb 2025
Read

Henry Boot offloads 52 acre Coventry site to RLAM

13 Nov 2024
Read

Royal London's 283,000 sq ft Manchester logistics scheme approved

23 Feb 2024
Read