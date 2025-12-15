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LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Royal London swoops for £197m Lichfield logistics park

15 Dec 2025 | 15:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Fradley Park is among region’s most established logistics destinations

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