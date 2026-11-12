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CorporateUK & IrelandFund manager

Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model

12 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

ConnectIn merges property and facilities manager roles to create "CEO of a building"

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