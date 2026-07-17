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OpinionUK & IrelandLogisticsOfficeRetailLeasingPolicy & Regulation

RPI is due to be phased out from 2030 – it could hit leases up and down the country

17 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Long, Ben Clarke

Future income and current valuations will soon be tied to the lower CPI measure

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