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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentDistressInvestment

RQI and Westend Bank take over €50m Frankfurt resi project

19 Oct 2026 | 07:02 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The conversion scheme stalled when developer Cube Real Estate filed for insolvency

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