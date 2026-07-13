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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsResidential

Rubens secures €166m financing for Dutch portfolio acquisition

13 Jul 2026 | 14:32 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

ABN Amro provides five-year loan

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