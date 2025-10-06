Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Runway East ups West End footprint with Covent Garden office

6 Oct 2025 | 06:37 | London | by May Agaran, Charlie Schouten

Latest signing brings West End presence to more than 100,000 sq ft across four buildings

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aviva Investors agrees £37m green loan for West End office revamp

2 Oct 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

DTZ Investors buys £58m West End freehold

23 Sep 2025
Read

Prime London office rents tick up again

21 Aug 2025
Read
Indoors, Furniture, Chair

Runway East to open new locations across UK

11 Aug 2025
Read