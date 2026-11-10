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LondonUK & IrelandOfficeInvestmentPeople

RX London hires City investment head from CBRE

10 Nov 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Investment specialist advised on around £1bn of transactions at CBRE

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