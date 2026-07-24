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CorporateUK & IrelandOfficeFundraisingInvestment

Saba builds stake in another UK REIT

24 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Activist investor already revealed to have positions in Grainger, Unite and Workspace

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