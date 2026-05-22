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CorporateLondonOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Saba calls for removal of all Workspace directors

22 May 2026 | 07:39 | London | by May Agaran

Activist investor’s revised requisition proposes replacing all six non-executive directors

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