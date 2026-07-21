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CorporateUK & IrelandResidentialStudent Accommodation

Saba Capital sets sights on Unite Students

21 Jul 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Activist investor reportedly began investing in Unite back in the spring

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