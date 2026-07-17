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CorporateUK & IrelandOffice

Saba explores property management tie-ups for Workspace

17 Jul 2026 | 15:33 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Activist investor in talks with International Workplace Group and Jones Lang LaSalle

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