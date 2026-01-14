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CorporateUK & IrelandOfficeDistress

Saba pushes for Workspace wind-down but analysts say "reality check" needed

14 Jan 2026 | 15:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Guy Montague-Jones

Investor claims model "no longer represents the best path to value creation"

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