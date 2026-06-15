Sadiq Khan launches City Hall developer initiative

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland
16 Jun 2026 | 00:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
London mayor reveals "Singapore-style" housing development arm
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
UK mortgage-bond issuer’s US plans take shape
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre
Five questions for Fiera and Packaged Living on their new single-family fund
Newlands secures one of Scotland’s largest-ever logistics funding deals
McLaren reels in consent for Fish Island co-living scheme
The quiet carbon revolution in London’s office development
Partners Group and Aboria Capital secure 1,570-bed UK student portfolio
Harworth rejects £600m Peel offer for second time
Peel floats sale of Salford Quays office
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Starwood names Europe asset management head
Melford reviews recap options for £700m retail parks portfolio