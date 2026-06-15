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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Sadiq Khan launches City Hall developer initiative

16 Jun 2026 | 00:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

London mayor reveals "Singapore-style" housing development arm

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