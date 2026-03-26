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Safe as houses? The challenging and complex world of Vonovia

26 Mar 2026 | 12:20 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Amy Finch

Analysts unpack drivers behind waning confidence in Europe's largest listed housing firm

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