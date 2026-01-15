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CorporateUK & IrelandAlternativesLogisticsSelf-storage

Safestore CEO says company at "inflection point"

15 Jan 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Alexander Peace

Group focuses on income growth as earnings up 1.2% and values 2.8%

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