NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Self-storageAlternativesCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

Safestore returns to earnings growth

11 Jun 2026 | 12:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Revenue for six months ending 30 April rose by 6.9% to £120m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Ardent enters UK self-storage market

27 May 2026
Read

CapitaLand partners up on £1bn Access bid

5 May 2026
Read
Box, Indoors, Architecture

UK self-storage turnover hits £1.3bn in 2025

30 Apr 2026
Read

London's self-storage supply to grow 14%, Savills says

21 Apr 2026
Read