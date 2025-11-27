Green Street News - Homepage
Self-storage

Safestore's revenue jumps to £62m in fourth quarter

27 Nov 2025 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Continued like-for-like growth supported by strong contribution from new stores

