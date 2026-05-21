NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Safra agrees £85m City office sale

21 May 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

London-based investor in for Queen Victoria Street asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Henderson Park fires up €76m Dublin office sale

14 Jul 2026
Read

PwC agrees move to 350,000 sq ft Canary Wharf office

2 Jul 2026
Read
View of 280 Bishopsgate in the City

Vendors weigh options on trophy City sale as bids hit £320m

30 Jun 2026
Read
City, Urban, Road

BGO floats City office sale

17 Jun 2026
Read