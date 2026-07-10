NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceNordicsSwedenInvestment

Sagax acquires €181m French bus depot portfolio

10 Jul 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Seller of the 48 assets is AG Real Estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Sagax raises €92m from share issue

17 Jun 2026
Read

Sagax inks €115m acquisitions across Europe

23 Mar 2026
Read

Sagax issues €500m green bond

16 Jan 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Sagax buys €108m stake in Retail Estates

1 Sep 2025
Read