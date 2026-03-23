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InvestmentContinental EuropeFranceNordicsPortugalSweden

Sagax inks €115m acquisitions across Europe

23 Mar 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Swedish firm enters Portugal and makes new investments in Spain, Sweden and France

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