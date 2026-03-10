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PeopleCorporateFund managerFundraisingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Salaries and bonuses: who’s getting the most?

10 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Pay and bonuses remained steady in 2025/26, but there were some big winners

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