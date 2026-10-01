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ResidentialCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Salboy enters BTR market with 2,000-home platform launch

1 Oct 2026 | 15:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Everway Homes will focus on delivering low-rise rental homes

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