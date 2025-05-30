Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Salboy seals deal for Salford Renault dealership

30 May 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer has instructed architect Studio Power to draw up plans for up to 1,000 new homes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Female, Person

What pension fund reform means for real estate

29 May 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Text

Avison Young UK books £102m loss for second year running

29 May 2025
Read
Handrail, Architecture, Building

Buyers sought for 50% stake in Manchester mall

29 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Standard Chartered agrees €238m green loan for Dublin College Square scheme

29 May 2025
Read