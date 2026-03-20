NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailUK & Ireland

Sale of £280m shopping centre completes

20 Mar 2026 | 13:56 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Largest shopping centre deal of the last year completes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Administrators mull future of former BYM shopping centres

30 Sep 2026
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, People

Hines and Grupo Lar seek €80m for Spanish shopping centre

30 Sep 2026
Read
Pebble

Delancey adds £400m to coal pension fund mandate

23 Sep 2026
Read

£100m of shopping centre sales launched as investor interest rallies

22 Sep 2026
Read