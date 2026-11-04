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Student AccommodationEast MidlandsNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastResidentialInvestment

Sale of 3,000-bed affordable student platform takes flight

4 Nov 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Eagle portfolio could attract offers of around £180m

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