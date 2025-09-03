Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Sale of £300m shopping centre moves to next stage

3 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Agents understood to have been lined up to launch sale of West Midlands mall

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Grass

Redevelopment of Treaty Centre moves forward as resi partner steps away

28 Aug 2025
Read

Q+A: Redical on bringing experiences to shopping centres and its next big buy

28 Aug 2025
Read

British Land completes flurry of lettings at Meadowhall shopping centre

26 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Adia and Greystar on verge of €300m Dutch sale

14 Aug 2025
Read