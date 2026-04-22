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ResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Sale of landmark Sheffield tower gathers pace

22 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Allsop appointed to field offers around £12.5m for Velocity Tower

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