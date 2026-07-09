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FinancingNorth WestUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Salford's Middlewood Locks regeneration scheme bags government funding

9 Jul 2026 | 14:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Phase four of development will deliver more than 900 homes

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