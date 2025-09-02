Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleOccupierOfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Sam Jamieson to lead JLL’s Leeds office agency team

2 Sep 2025 | 16:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Former Cushman & Wakefield partner joins as a director

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sign, Symbol, Text

Cushman logistics partner departs to launch new agency

28 Aug 2025
Read

JLL stalwart Jeff Pearey to retire

27 Aug 2025
Read

Queensberry hires senior development manager

29 Jul 2025
Read
Clothing, T-Shirt, Face

Bruntwood retail boss heads to CBRE

4 Jun 2025
Read