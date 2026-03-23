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IrelandLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

San Francisco-based tech group leases 30,000+ sq ft in Dublin

23 Mar 2026 | 14:55 | London | by Chris Borland

The firm has subleased space from social media platform X

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