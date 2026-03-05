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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentScotlandUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

SanRaj Group expands UK hotel footprint with £55m deal

5 Mar 2026 | 06:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Ares offloads three Accor-branded hotels from £175m portfolio

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