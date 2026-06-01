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OfficeCorporateLondonTechnologyUK & Ireland

Sapiens moves global HQ to London

1 Jun 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Insurance tech giant opens new base at Space House in Holborn

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