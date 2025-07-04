Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentNordics

Sato acquires Finnish resi assets

4 Jul 2025 | 10:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Balder subsidiary agrees deal with OP fund for apartments

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Sato secures €150m sustainability-linked loan  

4 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Balder and Peab acquire €630m Swedish assets

1 Nov 2024
Read

Sato makes €250m private bond placement 

30 Aug 2024
Read

Sato secures €150m sustainability-linked loan from LGIM 

28 Feb 2024
Read