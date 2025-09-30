Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

SAV Group puts Stratford resi block up for sale

30 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Estate Office and Cushman handling sales process

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

SAV Group adds to student portfolio with Notting Hill deal

15 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

SAV Group seals deal for £35m Edinburgh student development

9 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

SAV Group makes Edinburgh debut with student site acquisition

18 Dec 2024
Read
City, Road, Street

SAV Group explores launch of London-focused student platform

3 Oct 2024
Read