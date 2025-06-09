Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationInvestmentResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

SAV Group seals deal for £35m Edinburgh student development

9 Jun 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Construction expected to begin imminently

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

SAV Group makes Edinburgh debut with student site acquisition

18 Dec 2024
Read
City, Road, Street

SAV Group explores launch of London-focused student platform

3 Oct 2024
Read

SAV Group bags £37m refinancing for Kensington student scheme

2 Apr 2024
Read
Urban, Architecture, Building

Deal completes for 1m sq ft mall with "significant" residential potential

13 Nov 2023
Read