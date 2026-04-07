NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & IrelandInvestment

SAV markets London boutique hotel

7 Apr 2026 | 07:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Joint agents Savills and Michael Elliot lead the sale of Bertrand's Townhouse in Bloomsbury

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Leonardo swoops for £130m London hotel

2 Apr 2026
Read

Developer plans Manchester office-to-hotel scheme

30 Mar 2026
Read

JMK banks £48m double loan for City office-to-hotel scheme

25 Mar 2026
Read

Private equity firm sells £120m London hotel

1 Apr 2026
Read