Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Student AccommodationCorporatePeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

Savills appoints co-head of student accommodation valuations

29 Oct 2025 | 14:22 | London | by May Agaran

William Davies to lead team alongside Rachel Coates

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Savills expands self-storage team

28 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Pair of London student assets floated for £65m sale

28 Oct 2025
Read
Indoors, Restaurant, Architecture

Beyond sui generis: why C1 could unlock co-living’s next phase

27 Oct 2025
Read

Downing plans 300-bed Bristol student scheme

27 Oct 2025
Read