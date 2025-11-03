Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGlobalLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Savills bolsters global occupier services

3 Nov 2025 | 14:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Nick Winter takes director role in corporate account management team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Former Westfield head of leasing rejoins Bruce Gillingham Pollard

28 Oct 2025
Read
Formal Wear, Blazer, Clothing

Savills names director for western Germany

10 Oct 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

CBRE appoints European retail occupier head 

9 Oct 2025
Read

Karrev hires new director for leasing

2 Oct 2025
Read