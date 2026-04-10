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CorporateLondonUK & IrelandInvestmentLeasingM&APeople

Savills buys super-prime London agency

10 Apr 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm buys luxury lettings specialist Mark Tunstall Property, with its founder also joining

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