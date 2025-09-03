Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateInvestment

Savills' Czech arm bolsters investment team

3 Sep 2025 | 14:09 | London | by Angelo Castillo

David Sajner joins from Knight Frank as investment director

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Worker

Savills Poland names industrial head

18 Feb 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Savills Poland names new investment team director

26 Feb 2024
Read

Savills Czech Republic and Slovakia names new head of investment

10 Jan 2024
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Savills poaches Knight Frank exec

5 Sep 2023
Read