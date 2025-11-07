Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialUK & Ireland

Savills halves house price growth forecast for 2026

7 Nov 2025 | 07:47 | London | by Alexander Peace

Budget uncertainty and fewer interest rate cuts see growth revised to 2.0%

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: Trump is testing the Federal Reserve to the limit – so where’s the panic?

18 Sep 2025
Read

Overseas developers scour London's battered residential market for opportunities

4 Sep 2025
Read

Sheds market cools as occupiers are spoilt for choice

6 Aug 2025
Read
Outdoors, Suburb, Architecture

What does the future hold for single-family housing?

24 Jul 2025
Read