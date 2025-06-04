Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentSpainSustainability

Savills IM bulks up logistics portfolio with €20m Valencia facility

4 Jun 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Harry Young, Lovelyn Tagalag

Speculatively developed building is fully let

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Bain and Stoneweg joint venture agrees €200m Italian logistics purchase

3 Jun 2025
Read
City, Water, Waterfront

Dutch logistics developer expands into Germany

2 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Sirius sells €30m business park near Frankfurt 

30 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Car, Transportation

Logistea buys €25m Finnish industrial asset 

3 Jun 2025
Read