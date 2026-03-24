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LogisticsContinental EuropeLeasingSpain

Savills IM fully lets Spanish logistics scheme

24 Mar 2026 | 14:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

42,500 sq m Málaga asset is part of EULIF fund

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