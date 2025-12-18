NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentPortugal

Savills IM grows retail strategy with two Portuguese supermarkets  

18 Dec 2025 | 14:32 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Continente leases both properties 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Urban

Redevco holds €500m first close for European retail parks fund

1 Oct 2026
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Savills IM acquires two logistics properties near Würzburg

1 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Car

Aviva zooms in on £115m Edinburgh retail park

30 Sep 2026
Read
Number, Symbol, Text

GIC in talks over €1bn European retail park joint venture

21 Sep 2026
Read