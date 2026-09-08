NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailBeneluxContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNetherlandsNordics

Savills IM sheds retail assets in Denmark and the Netherlands

8 Sep 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Firm is shifting focus to grocery-anchored retail

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate

27 Aug 2026
Read
Person, Car, Transportation

A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?

20 Aug 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Savills names Italian retail management head

1 Jul 2026
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Prime Glasgow retail asset launched for £17m sale

30 Jun 2026
Read